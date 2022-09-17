Tipp City native appointed to board of Music for All

INDIANAPOLIS – Douglas Pileri, chairman of the board of directors of Music for All (MFA), today announced that Cora A. Steinmetz, Esq. has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors.

As the Senior Operations Director for Health to Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Steinmetz is his primary advisor for all health-related state agencies — including Family and Social Services; the departments of Child Services, Health, and Insurance; and the Board of Animal Health. She is also a licensed member of the Indiana Bar. She has served in compliance and government programs roles for Indiana University Health and as in-house counsel for the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles before joining the Holcomb administration.

“To her impressive professional achievements, she adds a background in music,” said Pileri, “She plays the French horn and piano. In high school, her band performed at Bands of America events. At Butler University School of Music, Cora earned recognition as Future Music Educator of the Year by the Indiana Music Educators Association. As a law student at IU McKinney School of Law, she interned at Music for All. Both of her degrees are cum laude. She is a very accomplished young woman.”

“Music for All’s mission, to help change lives through music, resonates with me,” says Steinmetz. “I’m impressed with the high caliber clinicians, educators and musicians they bring together to help achieve the organization’s powerful goals. And, while most of my career has focused on healthcare and public policy, I’m excited for the opportunity to give back in a space that is outside of my typical day-to-day but has a special place in my heart.”

Steinmetz will be joining MFA’s 23-member Board that sets policy, provides oversight and helps guide the growth of one of the most influential national education organizations in support of active music making. Music for All combines programming at a national level with arts education advocacy. Bands of America and Orchestra America are among its many programs.

“Together as a Board,” Pileri adds, “we’re setting a course based on what I like to call ‘diversity of excellence,’ recognizing that for Music for All to reach ever-higher goals, we need to engage the brightest thinking from different points of view. That continues with the announcement we’re making today. As our first female board member ever to have participated in our programs — and the first one to have interned for us — Cora understands our legacy and brand. I look forward to how she’ll help us apply those to our future.”

“MFA’s programming and support of music education provide creative and artistic outlets rooted in leadership development and character-building,” says Steinmetz. “Music creates a connection that transcends our differences. People of varied experiences, backgrounds, ages, languages, and more are brought together by a shared love of music and I’m very pleased to be a part of that.”

In addition to strengthening the Board’s legal competencies, Pileri expects Steinmetz’s unique insights to make a difference on key committees, including those focused on Governance and Intellectual Property.

“I have a passion for breaking down barriers to ensure everyone has access to meaningful experiences like the ones MFA delivers,” Steinmetz concludes. “I hope my experience in strategy development, policymaking, and advocacy can support the fantastic work underway at Music for All.”

A native of Tipp City, OH, where her Tippecanoe High School band participated in the Bands of America competition, Steinmetz now resides with her husband and two children in Greenwood, IN. Her appointment to the Board of Directors of Music for All is effective immediately.

About Music for All

Music for All’s mission is to create, provide, and expand positively life-changing experiences through music for all. Our vision is to be a catalyst to ensure that every child in America has access and opportunity for active music-making in their scholastic environment. Founded in 1975, Music for All is a destination — and sets the standard — for school music ensemble performance and music education advocacy. Music for All provides ensemble experiences, hands-on opportunities for individual student performance training and growth and teacher professional development. Music for All is also committed to informing and empowering students, parents, and teachers to be engaged advocates for the arts and music education in their communities and across the nation. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization, Music for All’s programs include 30+ annual events, serving more than 500,000 attendees each year – more than 1.3 million in our 46-year history. Our programs include the Bands of America Grand National Championships and Regional Championships for marching bands, the Music for All Summer Symposium, the Music for All National Festival and Affiliate Regional Music Festivals for concert ensembles, and national honor ensembles for students, including the Bands of America Honor Band that marched for the fifth time in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, 2022.