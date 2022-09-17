Friday Night Football Roundup

PIQUA — The “Battered Helmet” will remain in its rightful place for another year.

The Piqua football team made sure of that with a 42-6 win over Sidney Friday night.

The Indians, 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL, bounced back in a big way from last week’s loss to Xenia.

Piqua will travel to Fairborn Friday. Sidney dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the MVL and will host Troy Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Piqua got untracked in the second quarter.

Ky Warner got Piqua on the board with touchdown runs of eight and three yards and Brady Ouh threw touchdown passes of 17 and 37 yards to Dre’Sean Roberts. Jackson Trombley kicked all four PATs to make it 28-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Bryson Roberts caught a toss from Warner for a two-yard TD and Trombley kicked the PAT.

In the fourth quarter, Mickey Anderson blocked a punt and Colten Beougher picked it up at the Sidney 25-yard line and ran it in for the score. Trombley’s PAT kick made it 42-0, before Sidney scored a late touchdown on a 4-yard Martez Harris run.

Ouhl was 7-for-12 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Dre’Sean Roberts had three catches for 59 yards.

Warner led the rushing attack with 78 yards on 20 carries.

Elijah Frazier had a 36-yard kickoff return in the game, while Dre’Sean Roberts had a 27-yard punt return.

Brennan Johns and Beougher forced fumbles and Johns and Sam Schmiesing recovered fumbles.

Schmiesing led the defense with 11 tackles and Anderson had seven tackles.

Tippecanoe 45,

Stebbins 7

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team cruised to a win in its first game played this year at its own stadium.

The Red Devils, 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the MVL travel to Xenia Friday night to face the Buccs, 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the MVL.

Stebbins dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.

Xavier Jones had touchdown runs of 13, 12, 10 and three yards and threw a 62-yard TD pass to Evan Liette.

Cael Liette had a one-yard TD run.

Jackson Kleather booted a field goal of longer than 45-yards for the second straight week, this one from 46 yards. He also kicked six PATs.

Liam Poronsky was 8-for-10 passing for 121 yards, with Evan Liette catching three passes for 92 yards.

Jones finished with 213 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Cael Liette and Josh Dietz both had seven tackles for the Red Devil defense, while Lucas Merry had six tackles.

Milton-Union 63,

Troy Christian 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC.

The Bulldogs will travel to Miami East Friday night.

Troy Christian dropped to 1-4 overall and 1—1 in the TRC.

The Eagles will play at Riverside Friday night.

Bethel 57,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Bethel football team picked up its first win of the year Friday night.

The Bees, 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will play Lehman Catholic at Piqua Friday night.

Covington, 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will play at Northridge Friday night.

Lucas Truman scored twice for the Bees, catching a 4-yard pass from Cooper Mears and running 40 yards for a score.

Mears threw a 16-yard pass to Elijah Schroeder for a score and ran 28 yards for a score.

Braxton Lawson had TD runs of 5 and 2 yards, Christian Bennett ran 43 yards for a score and Ethan Swinehart ran 4 yards for a score.

Jace Houck kicked seven PATs and Truman ran for a two-point conversion.

DeAnthony Bennett had 63 yards rushing on 18 carries for Covington.

Garrett Leistner had nine tackles and forced a fumble.

Nevin Bowling had seven tackles and Mason Epperson recovered a fumble.

Lehman 22,

Miami East 9

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic football team improved to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in the TRC.

The Cavaliers will host Bethel Friday night at Piqua.

Miami East, 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the TRC, will host Milton-Union Friday night.