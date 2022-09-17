Troy football cruises to 40-7 win over Fairborn in MVL action

TROY —The Troy football team continued its momentum from last week’s win over Stebbins with a 40-7 victory over Fairborn Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

After the Skyhawks scored on their opening drive, Troy ran off 40 unanswered points to cruise to the victory in MVL action.

The Trojans are now 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the MVL and will travel to Sidney Friday night.

Fairborn drops to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the MVL and will host Piqua Friday night.

The Skyhawks had scored on a 65-yard drive to open the game, with Dominique Johnson running it in from 10 yards out and Jay Smith kicking the PAT.

After that it was all Trojans.

Troy moved the ball on its first possession, but could not score.

The Trojans rushed for 390 yards in the game and got started right away when Nick Kawecki ran 30 yards on the first play of the drive. He added a 16-yard run on the drive, but the drive stalled at 8-yard line and a field goal attempt was wide.

It didn’t take long for Troy to tie the game.

After a Fairborn three-and-out, Kawecki went 51 yards on Troy’s one-play drive and Cameron Stoltz kicked the PAT to tie the game at seven.

After another Fairborn three-and-out, Troy went 65 yards in six plays to take the lead for good.

Colin Stoltz had a 27-yard run down to the Fairborn three-yard line and Jahari Ward ran it in from there. Cameron Stoltz’s PAT kick made it 14-7.

It stayed that way until Troy’s final drive of the half.

Troy took over on its own 43 with 3:44 remaining in the half.

Kellen Miller made a great play in the air on Cameron Stoltz’s pass to come down with the catch for a 32-yard gain early in the drive to set Troy up at the Fairborn 21-yard line.

Willie Ritchie ram eight yards for a first down at the Fairborn 10, but the drive stalled there.

Cameron Stoltz kicked a 26-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half to make it 17-7.

Troy had the only score in the third quarter to take a 24-7 lead to the final quarter.

The Trojans put together a 60-yard drive in seven plays.

Kaweicki had a 10-yard run on the drive, Colin Stoltz had an eight-yard run and Ward finished off the drive with a 27-yard run with Cameron Stoltz booting the PAT kick.

Troy would score on a five-play, 74-yard drive early in the fourth quarter.

Ward would run for an apparent 58-yard touchdown run, but it was called back on holding.

That put the ball on the Fairborn 45-yard line and Ritchie found the end zone on the next play, with Cameron Stoltz’s kick making it 31-7.

Marcus Cavanaugh would recover a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Hunter Sekas ran 33 yards for a score on the first play, with Cameron Stoltz’s kick making in 38-7.

After Fairborn got in a first-and-30 after the kickoff on an obvious intentional grounding, the Skyhawks snap on the punt would go into the end zone for a safety, making the final score 40-7.

Kaweicki had a big night on the ground for Troy with 158 yards on 21 carries.

Ward would add 91 yards on 19 carries, Ritchie had 59 yards on six carries and Colin Stoltz had 50 yards on three carries.

Owen Harlamert led the defense with six tackles, while Devon Strobel and Evan Johnson both had five tackles.

Caleb Adkins had an interception.

Fairborn quarterback JT Smith was just six of 18 passing for 33 yards.

Caelan Bush had four catches for 33 yards.

Jay Kidd had 46 yards rushing on nine carries and Smith had 34 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Haden Barnett had 12 tackles for the Skyhawks.

Dez Mata had 11 tackles, Reshaun Redmond had nine and Anthony Mattern recovered a fumble.

