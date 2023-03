Police log

MONDAY

-12:17 a.m.: suspicious person. Police responded to the 400 block of North Fourth Street. A male and female were entering a residence with the landlord permission. They were hired to clean the residence, nothing criminal occurred.

THURSDAY

-2:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress at Menards on Weller Drive.

-12:37 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a two vehicle crash in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel