Calling around Covington

March brings more events here in the Village of Covington area. As we navigate the new format of the Miami Valley Today, it is my hope to continue to have this column appear both online and in the physical newspaper. Some very kind readers of this column have expressed that desire as well, and they keep sending me their news and events. So here we go with another writing.

Covington Christian Church Women’s Fellowship is hosting a Soup & Salad Drive-Thru Luncheon on Friday, March 17, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., or until everything is gone. Swing by the church at 115 N. Pearl St., Covington to leave your donation and pick up a ticket to reserve your lunch. This can be done anytime Monday through Thursday, during the office hours of 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. before March 16. Ticket holders receive a bowl of cheesy potato soup, a container of various salads and another container with variety of delicious desserts. One doesn’t want to miss out on the famous cheesy potato soup. It is a longtime recipe of the Covington Christian Church that they have served at the Community Lenten Lunches. All donations from this luncheon will go directly to the Covington Christian Church Capital Improvement Fund. Questions may be directed to the church office at 937-473-3443.

The second and final Lenten fish fry for 2023 at St. Teresa Catholic Church will also be held on Friday, March 17 in the parish hall, with serving times from 4:30-7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus council will bread up and fry nearly two hundred pounds of their golden-brown fish, and meals include the special St. Teresa green beans recipe, applesauce and a roll. The cost is $10 each and coffee is also included. Desserts and other beverages are available for purchase at a small additional cost. Easy carry out meals are available as well, so please make plans to come out and enjoy the best fish fry in the area. It stays so busy, that one’s fish will barely sit in a roaster; it typically comes straight from the fryer to your plate. Did I mention this is your last chance for a while? Soup and salad for lunch and fish for dinner, so your meal planning is done. You’re welcome!

Lastly, it is the time of year for the annual Covington High School Scholarship Fund Spaghetti Supper, to be held in 2023 on Wednesday, March 22. This delectable Italian feast will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Covington Schools K-eight school cafeteria. All proceeds from the spaghetti supper go to the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program.

The menu features Italian spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast. It also includes homemade coleslaw, dessert and a drink. The cost for dinners this year is a still $7 per person. Carryout meals will also be available. The Spaghetti Supper coincides with the community scholarship fund drive, which is currently underway for 2023. Donations to the scholarship fund may be sent to Ms. Laura Ayres at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut Street, Suite A, Covington, OH 45318. The community’s continued support of the Covington Scholarship Fund is greatly appreciated. For more information, call CHS at 937-473-2856, Option 1.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling 937-418-8884 or emailing [email protected]