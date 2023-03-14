DORA expands in Troy

TROY — Mayor Robin Oda is pleased to announce that the Ohio Division of Liquor Control has approved an amendment to Troy’s Designated Refreshment Area (DORA), set to take effect on March 16.

The Troy DORA was established in 2021 and has been received positively by residents and businesses, with many reporting increased foot traffic in downtown Troy.

The DORA rules allow visitors aged 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages on designated sidewalks and public areas and in participating businesses within the approved boundaries, during designated hours, and subject to additional DORA rules. DORA beverages must be served by qualifying liquor establishments in specially-marked containers.

The amended application expands the boundaries of the DORA, adding 10.34 acres to the permanent footprint. In addition, 162.82 acres of temporary expansion areas have been added for approved events only, which can only be activated at the discretion of the City Council.

The permanent DORA boundaries will now include West Main Street extending to Adams Street, as well as sections of South Walnut, East Canal, East Race and North Mulberry Streets. The south side of West Franklin Street will no longer be included in the DORA. The amendment expands the days and hours of operation for the DORA. The DORA will now be in place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

For more information, including the DORA’s rules and map, visit www.troyohio.gov/DORA.