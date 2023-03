TROY — At-large Troy City Council Members host “Ask a Council Member” discussion group to facilitate accessibility and discussion with council members.

“Ask a Council Member” is hosted by Troy City Council members Bill Rozell, Todd Severt and Lynne Snee on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 to 10:3o a.m.

There is no agenda for this meeting, and the meeting is being held in the East Room of the Troy Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.