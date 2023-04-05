Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:55 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a shoplifting in the 7000 block of Newbury Road.

-2:49 p.m.: menacing. Police received a complaint of menacing in the 500 block of North Hyatt Street.

-11:53 a.m.: menacing. Police received a complaint of menacing and noted that the reporting party called in as he was instructed to is a subject came by his residence in the 500 block of North Hyatt Street.

-11:51 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of a catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle in the 4000 block of South County Road 25A.

-12:35 a.m.: child abuse or neglect. Police received a call about child abuse or neglect in the 3000 block of Heathwood Drive, officers noted it was an unruly juvenile.

SATURDAY

-5:15 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report of fraud in the 700 block of Greenview Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:05 p.m.: shots fired. Police received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Woodlawn Drive. Officers checked the area and located subjects revving an engine on a vehicle and advised the subjects to be done for the night.

-6:23 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the area of West Main Street and North Tippecanoe Drive.

-1:53 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a theft not in progress in the 1000 block of Donn Davis Way.

THURSDAY

-5:12 p.m.: DUI. Police received a report of a reckless driver all over the roadway, almost hitting several vehicles and a pedestrian and running stop signs. Officers located the vehicle in the area of West Main Street and North Garber Drive. The driver was cited for OVI and turn signal violation. The vehicle, driver and driver’s dog were picked up by a sober adult.

-4:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with no injuries in the area of West Main Street and North Fourth Street.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel