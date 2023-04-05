Tuesday Baseball Roundup

The Piqua baseball team dropped a game to Hilliard Bradley 5-1 on its spring trip Tuesday.
Covington 11,
Northridge 0
DAYTON — The Covington baseball team picked up another road win in TRC action Tuesday.
Grant Blore was 2-for-3 with a double.
Tyler Jay and Connor Humphrey were 2-for-2 and Jacob Tipps was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Ashton Skaggs pitched a three-hitter, with five strikeouts and two walks.
Milton-Union 5,
Miami East 2
CASSTOWN — The Milton-Union baseball team went on the road to get a TRC win Tuesday night.
Nathan Morter Jr. and Peyton Nichols were both 2-for-3 for Milton.
Casey Rench added a double.
Nichols and Wyatt Kimmel combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Riverside 11,
Troy Christian 3
DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian baseball teeam dropped a TRC game on the road Tuesday night.
Bradford 5,
Ansonia 1
ANSONIA — The Bradford baseball team picked up a road win Tuesday in WOAC action.
Tucker Miller pitched a six-hitter, striking out 14 and walking two.
He helped himself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Owen Canan was 2-for-3 with a double.