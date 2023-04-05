Tuesday Baseball Roundup

The Piqua baseball team dropped a game to Hilliard Bradley 5-1 on its spring trip Tuesday.

Covington 11,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Covington baseball team picked up another road win in TRC action Tuesday.

Grant Blore was 2-for-3 with a double.

Tyler Jay and Connor Humphrey were 2-for-2 and Jacob Tipps was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Ashton Skaggs pitched a three-hitter, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Milton-Union 5,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — The Milton-Union baseball team went on the road to get a TRC win Tuesday night.

Nathan Morter Jr. and Peyton Nichols were both 2-for-3 for Milton.

Casey Rench added a double.

Nichols and Wyatt Kimmel combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Riverside 11,

Troy Christian 3

DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian baseball teeam dropped a TRC game on the road Tuesday night.

Bradford 5,

Ansonia 1

ANSONIA — The Bradford baseball team picked up a road win Tuesday in WOAC action.

Tucker Miller pitched a six-hitter, striking out 14 and walking two.

He helped himself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Owen Canan was 2-for-3 with a double.