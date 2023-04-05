Tuesday Softball Roundup

XENIA — The Troy softball team evened its record at 2-2 overall and in the MVL with a 10-0 win over Xenia five innings.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11.

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — Tippecanoe’s Graci Anderson hits a three-run homer to lift Tippecanoe to a 5-2 win over Piqua Tuesday.

Covington 29,

Northridge 1

DAYTON — The Covington softball team cruised to a TRC win Tuesday.

Nigella Reck was 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs and Meg Rogers 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs.

Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Maggie Anderson was 2-for-2 with a double.

Whitney Burns had two RBIs, Elizabeth Coblentz was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Taylor Foutz was 2-for-3, with a double and two RBIs.

Erika Gostomsky was 3-for-4 with a double, Reaghan Lemp was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Jayda McClure had a triple and two RBIs.

Mara Newhouse went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Gostomsky, Burns and Lemp combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

Henry Clay 4,

Miami East 3

The Miami East softball team lost another close game on its Tennessee trip.

Reagan Howell was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Riverside 13,

Troy Christian 1

DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian softball lost in five innings on the road in TRC action.

Ansonia 2,

Bradford 1

ANSONIA — The Bradford softball team lost a close game on the road in WOAC action.