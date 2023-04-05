Tuesday Softball Roundup

XENIA — The Troy softball team evened its record at 2-2 overall and in the MVL with a 10-0 win over Xenia five innings.
Abigail Welbaum pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11.
Tippecanoe 5,
Piqua 2
PIQUA — Tippecanoe’s Graci Anderson hits a three-run homer to lift Tippecanoe to a 5-2 win over Piqua Tuesday.
Covington 29,
Northridge 1
DAYTON — The Covington softball team cruised to a TRC win Tuesday.
Nigella Reck was 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs and Meg Rogers 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs.
Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Maggie Anderson was 2-for-2 with a double.
Whitney Burns had two RBIs, Elizabeth Coblentz was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Taylor Foutz was 2-for-3, with a double and two RBIs.
Erika Gostomsky was 3-for-4 with a double, Reaghan Lemp was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Jayda McClure had a triple and two RBIs.
Mara Newhouse went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Gostomsky, Burns and Lemp combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.
Henry Clay 4,
Miami East 3
The Miami East softball team lost another close game on its Tennessee trip.
Reagan Howell was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Riverside 13,
Troy Christian 1
DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian softball lost in five innings on the road in TRC action.
Ansonia 2,
Bradford 1
ANSONIA — The Bradford softball team lost a close game on the road in WOAC action.