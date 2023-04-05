Tippecanoe boys tennis off to 2-0 start

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe tennis team is off to a 2-0 start with a pair of 5-0 wins.

On Monday, the Red Devils topped Lakota West.

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger won 6-1, 6-0; Nick Von Krosigk won 6-1, 6-0 and Cameron Davis won 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles, Sean Nichols and Ryan Hartke won 6-1, 7-6 (6) and Roman List and Grant Vonderheide won 6-0, 7-5.

On Tuesday, Tipp opened MVL play against Piqua.

In singles, Kessler defeated Joshua Partee 6-0, 7-6 (4); Von Krosigk defeated Philip Rossman 6-0, 6-1 and Davis defeated Seth Staley 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Nichols and Hartke defeated Seth Foster and Ayden Black 6-3, 6-0 and List and Vonderheide defeated Matt Weiser and Lance Staley 6-1, 6-0.