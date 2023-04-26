Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-7:45 p.m.: missing adult. Police received a report of a missing adult from the 200 block of Woodlawn Drive. A male with dementia left the residence extremely confused. Officers located the man and returned him home to his family.

-1:58 a.m.: shots fired. Police received a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Comanche Lane. Officers checked all apartment buildings in the area were checked but no signs of bullet holes were found. The following day, day shift was called out and shell casings were recovered in the street. This case is pending while the investigation is ongoing.

SATURDAY

-4:48 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

-11:49 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a four unit crash with injuries in the area of West Main Street and South County Road 25A.

FRIDAY

-8:54 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the area of Weller Drive and West Main Street.

THURSDAY

-12:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the area of South County Road 25A and Michaels Road.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel