Buckeye Trail Association to host Biggest Day Hike on National Trails Day

SHAWNEE — The Buckeye Trail Association will celebrate National Trails Day, on June 3, with the fourth annual Biggest Day Hike.

National Trails Day, sponsored by the American Hiking Society, is on the first Saturday of June each year. It recognizes the federal, state, and local trails that provide recreation and access to nature.

The Buckeye Trail Association is encouraging everyone throughout Ohio to hike a small segment of the Buckeye Trail with the hope to collectively complete all 1,450 miles of the trail. Some parts of the Buckeye Trail are open to biking or horseback riding and other parts of the Buckeye Trail run parallel to a river for canoeing/kayaking. Please double check that such alternative activities are allowed before making your plans.

The Buckeye Trail Association is happy to host this free event in conjunction with the American Hiking Society and our Buckeye Trail partners.

Learn more and register to hike at BuckeyeTrail.org. For more information or if you have any questions, please send an email to [email protected]

Share some photos of your Biggest Day Hike photos online with #BiggestDayHike. You can also email your photos to [email protected]