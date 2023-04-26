Bingo night set with Community Services for the Deaf

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

MIAMISBURG — Community Services for the Deaf is hosting a Bingo Night fundraiser on Wednesday, May 3.

The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Miamisburg Moose Lodge located at 2110 E. Central Ave.

The cost to participate is $15 and includes three Bingo cards, one door prize ticket, and a hot dog meal which includes a hot dog, chips, a drink, and a cookie. Various toppings for the hot dogs will be available.

Children five and under get in free.

To purchase tickets prior to the event, call 937-640-8032.

“Our fundraiser invites the deaf community and hearing community of all ages from across the Miami Valley to merge together for a fun filled night of Bingo and dinner,” said Ashley Albright, special events and interpreting director with Community Services for the Deaf.

Twelve rounds of Bingo will be held with each round ending with a prize. Bingo prizes have been sponsored by the following businesses: Sweet Treats in Covington, Home Depot in Miamisburg, Z’s Cakes in Covington, Meijers, Penn Station, Cincinnati Zoo, Culvers in Troy, Outback in Troy, BEauty Scents, Mary Kay, Deaf Monty’s, Mikes Car Wash, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Chick-fil-A, Mosaic Hair Salon, Dayton Dragons, Buffalo Wild Wings, Justin Griffith Photography, and more.

“Community Services for the Deaf, a program of Family Services is an organization proudly serving the deaf community of Southwestern Ohio to strengthen families and communities through counseling, education, community building and advocacy. Family Services is a non-profit organization that has been supporting individuals, families, and our community since 1896,” said Albright.

Community Services for the Deaf is still looking for donations in support of the event. “The support for this fundraiser will allow us to continue our work and assist the deaf community,” said Albright.

“We would like to thank the Miami Valley Community for their support and all of the sponsors listed above so far,” Albright said.