Tuesday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team completed a sweep of Tippecanoe with a 13-3 victory Tuesday at the Market Street diamond.

Troy improved to 12-4 overall and 10-3 in the MVL and Tippecanoe is 11-5 overall and 8-3 in the MVL.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a six-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Greenville 16,

Piqua 6

GREENVILLE — The Greenville softball team completed a season sweep of Piqua Tuesday.

Covington 24,

Northridge 2

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team took over first place in the TRC as Nigella Reck slugged her 13th home run of the season.

Reck was 2-for-2 with five RBIs, Meg Rogers was 2-for-3 with a double, Maggie Anderson was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Kamryn Barnes was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Mara Newhouse was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Whitney Burns was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Elizabeth Coblentz had two RBIs.

Erika Gostomsky was 3-for-4, Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-3, Jayda McClure was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-2.

Burns, Gostomsky and McClure combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Miami East 17,

Milton-Union 5

WEST MILTON — The Miami East softball team got a road win that left both teams trailing Covington by one game in the TRC.

“It was a great team effort,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We had 14 hits and our defense is starting to settle in. We are making plays and limiting big innings.We will try and keep the momentum going.”

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a seven-hitter, with two strikeouts and five walks.

She helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple.

Raachel Haak was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Abigail Kadel was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Jaycee Roeth was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Madison Maxson had a triple and Kylie Gentis had two RBIs.

Bethel 23,

Lehman Catholic 0

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team cruised to a TRC win at home Tuesday night.

Alyson Bird was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Lily Williams was 4-for-5 with a double, triple and four RBIs, Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Allie Sheen was 2-for-2.

Ellie Larkins was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Paige Kearns was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-3 and Annabelle Adams had two RBIs.

Bird pitched a five-hitter, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Riverside 15,

Troy Christian 4

TROY — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a home game 15-4 in TRC action Tuesday.

Bradford 10,

Tri-Village 2

NEW MADISON — The Bradford softball team picked up a WOAC win Tuesday, pounding out 17 hits.

Preble Shawnee 4,

Newton 1

CAMDEN — The Newton softball team dropped a road game in WOAC action.

Cori Haines was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Sophia Davis was 2-for-3.

Haines pitched a four-hitter, with four strikeouts and four walks.

Only one of the runs was earned.