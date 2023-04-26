Tuesday Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua baseball team got an 8-0 road win over Greenville Tuesday in MVL action to remain one game behind Troy in the MVL standings.

Piqua is 11-5 overall and 9-2 in the MVL.

Bethel 6,

Lehman Catholic 5

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team improved to 9-1 in the TRC with a nine-inning win at home Tuesday.

Kyle Bruekcman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Luke Gray was 2-for-4.

Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Noah McCann had a double.

Gabe Veldman, Jack Iseminger and Christian Barker combined on a 11-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Milton-Union 4,

Miami East 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a home win in TRC action Tuesday.

Zach Lovin was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 with a double.

Nichols pitched an eight-hitter, striking out seven.

Newton 9,

Preble Shawnee 2

CAMDEN — The Newton baseball team remaining in a share of first place in the WOAC with a road win Tuesday.

The Indians are 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the WOAC.

Bradford 8,

Tri-Village 3

NEW MADISON — The Bradford baseball team picked up a road win in WOAC action Tuesday.

Brendan Baker was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Owen Canan, Landon Wills and Colton Gambill were all 2-for-4 and Landon Monnin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Wills pitched an eight-hitter, striking out 14 and walking four.