Tuesday Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua baseball team got an 8-0 road win over Greenville Tuesday in MVL action to remain one game behind Troy in the MVL standings.
Piqua is 11-5 overall and 9-2 in the MVL.
Bethel 6,
Lehman Catholic 5
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team improved to 9-1 in the TRC with a nine-inning win at home Tuesday.
Kyle Bruekcman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Luke Gray was 2-for-4.
Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Noah McCann had a double.
Gabe Veldman, Jack Iseminger and Christian Barker combined on a 11-hitter, striking out four and walking three.
Milton-Union 4,
Miami East 0
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a home win in TRC action Tuesday.
Zach Lovin was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 with a double.
Nichols pitched an eight-hitter, striking out seven.
Newton 9,
Preble Shawnee 2
CAMDEN — The Newton baseball team remaining in a share of first place in the WOAC with a road win Tuesday.
The Indians are 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the WOAC.
Bradford 8,
Tri-Village 3
NEW MADISON — The Bradford baseball team picked up a road win in WOAC action Tuesday.
Brendan Baker was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Owen Canan, Landon Wills and Colton Gambill were all 2-for-4 and Landon Monnin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Wills pitched an eight-hitter, striking out 14 and walking four.