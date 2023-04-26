Tuesday Boys Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team improved t0 13-1 on the season with a 5-0 win over Piqua Tuesday in MVL action.

Piqua dropped to 9-6.

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Joshua Partee 6-2, 6-0; Kellan Nichols defeated Phillip Rossman 6-0, 6-3 and Michael Burns defeated Seth Staley 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Ayden Black and Seth Foster 6-2, 6-1 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Kirsten Shaneyfelt and Lance Staley 6-4, 6-3.

Tippecanoe 5,

Vandalia-Butler 0

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team improved to 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the MVL wit ha road win Tuesday.

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Juan De Dios Aguado 6-2, 7-5; Nick Von Krosigk defeated John Graham 6-0, 6-0 and Cameron Davis won by forfeit.

In doubles, Ryan Hartke and Sean Nichols defeated Luke Weber and Hashem Albezreh 6-4, 6-1 and Grant Vonderheide and Roman List defeated Brady Kuhns and Grady Nardecchia 6-0, 6-0.