Troy baseball tops Tippecanie 13-3 in five innings

TROY — For the second straight night, Tippecanoe baseball stayed close to Troy through four innings Tuesday at the Market Street Diamond.

But, Troy erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning for a 13-3 win.

The Trojans maintained a one-game lead over Piqua in the MVL, improving to 12-4 overall and 11-1 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe dropped to 8-8 overall and 6-3 in the MVL.

Troy had taken an early 5-0 lead Tuesday before Tippecanoe battled back.

Troy got one run in the first when Connor Hutchinson singled, stole second and scored on Caleb Akins RBI single.

The Trojans added four more runs in the second, threatening to break the game open.

Eli Donnan singled and Evan Kaiser walked.

Connor Moeller put down a sacrifice bunt.

With two out, one run scored when Hutchinson reached on an error, Akins drilled a two-run single and Hayden Frey had a RBI single to make it 5-0.

But, Tippecanoe answered right back with three runs in the third to make it a 5-3 game.

D.J. Martin was hit by a pitch and with two outs, Bryce Eckert singled him in.

Following a single by Jaxon Hill, the Red Devils executed a double steal with Eckert scoring and Hill stealing second.

Max Dunaway singled Hill in to make it a 5-3 game.

It stayed that way until the Troy fifth inning when the Trojans sent 11 batters to the plate to end the game with eight runs.

Owen Harlamert was hit by a pitch and Matthew Hempker had an infield single.

Eli Donnan reached on an error and Evan Kaiser’s fielder’s choice scored a run.

Mohler had a RBI double and a run scored when Jacob Lucas reached on an error.

Hutchinson had a RBI single and Akins followed with a two-run single.

Following walks to Frey and Owen Harlamert, Hempker had a walkoff two-run single to make it 13-3 and end the game.

Akins swung the big bat for Troy, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs.

Hutchinson was 2-for-2 and Hempker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Andrew Helman pitched a four-hitter, striking out six and hitting one batter.

Ecker was 2-for-3 for Tippecanoe.

Dunaway, Eli Voisard and Josh Dietz combined on an 11-hitter, with four strikeouts, four walks and two hit batters.

