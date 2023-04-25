THS athletic director receives meritorious service award

TROY — The Southwest Ohio Athletic Directors Association recently named Troy High School Athletic Director David Palmer the recipient of its prestigious SWOADA Meritorious Service Award.

The award is “presented in recognition of special contributions, leadership and service to interscholastic athletics in the Southwest District and the recipients league and their community.”

“I am extremely honored to be the recipient of this award,” Palmer said. “I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an incredible group of athletes, coaches, support staff and administrators, here at Troy High School. They make this job fun and I enjoy coming to work every day. I would like to thank the athletic directors in southwest Ohio for considering me for this award. It is always nice to be recognized by your peers.”

Palmer has been the athletic director at Troy High School since 2013. He oversees 23 high school sports at the varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels. He is also an OHSAA tournament coordinator for postseason volleyball, cross country, girls and boys basketball, baseball, and track field events.

Prior to becoming the athletic director at Troy High School, Palmer had been a teacher, athletic trainer and athletic director at other Dayton area schools.