No increase for Troy refuse rates in 2023

TROY — The city of Troy has announced that residents will not see an increase in residential refuse and recycling rates in 2023. Staff continually analyze the estimated costs of the city’s trash and recycling program, and have determined that the current rate of $17.50 per month will adequately cover the program’s costs.

“Not only have we been able to keep operational costs down, the development of more residential addresses brings additional revenue to the refuse program,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said in a press release issued by the city on Tuesday, April 25. “The city of Troy is proud to offer the lowest combined residential refuse and recycling rates of any municipality in Miami County, and we’re glad to be able to continue to offer curbside recycling at a time when many municipalities are struggling to do so.”

For more information, call the Office of the Director of Public Service and Safety at 937-335-1725 or visit www.troyohio.gov/trash.