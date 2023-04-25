TMCS to host STEAM program, Simple Machine Treehouse

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Challenge Island to offer an educational and fun class called Simple Machine Treehouse. During this event, participants will adopt pet rocks then design and build pet rock treehouses using their imaginations and all six types of simple machines.

Sharyn Ham, an instructor with Challenge Island, will teach the science behind simple machines and how to use them for leverage to increase force. The class is on May 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Broadway Elementary School, 223 W. Broadway St., Tipp City. The cost is $40 for Tipp City residents and $42 for non-residents.

STEAM programs are designed to meet the needs of today’s playful imaginative child and tomorrow’s empowered, globally-successful adult. Sign your kids up for a gooey, squishy, slippery, stretchy, slime extravaganza.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information, visit their website at tmcomservices.org.