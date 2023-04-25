Troy law director, city auditor seek re-election

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Troy Law Director Grant Kerber (R) and Troy City Auditor John Frigge (R) will appear on the ballot during the primary election on Tuesday, May 2, running unopposed for re-election for full four-year terms commencing on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kerber has served as law director for the city of Troy since 2009, except for a brief period from 2012 to 2016 when his law partner served in the position.

“I’ve been an attorney for over 25 years now,” Kerber said. “I also served as the law director for the city of Piqua for seven years, and I was the law director for Covington for about 10 years, so I had some municipal law experience prior to that.”

Kerber lives in Troy with his wife and children.

“I grew up here in Troy, and went away to school and came back to Troy,” he said.

“It’s a really challenging position,” Kerber said of his experience serving as law director. “No two days are alike, and there are always unique legal issues that you don’t find in other types of practices of law.”

“I really enjoy serving my neighbors and friends, and doing public service,” he said. “This is where I live, this is where I’m raising my children; I want what’s the best for Troy, and I have an opportunity to try to help out.”

John Frigge has served as the Troy city auditor for over seven years.

“The auditor position is a four-year term and I am finishing up my second term,” Frigge said. “My term coincides with the mayor’s and I am re-running for a third term this year.”

Frigge earned a degree in accounting from Miami University, and worked in the banking industry before being elected as auditor.

“It seems I have been training for this position all my life,” Frigge said. “The bulk of my working years (28 of them) were spent in the banking industry, mainly in all types of lending.”

Frigge and his wife Anne have been married for 46 years, and have two grown children and four grandchildren.

“My time here has been fascinating in getting to see how a city government works,” he said of his experience serving as Troy city auditor. “Working with a city budget of 40 to 50 million dollars per year was mind boggling in the beginning, but we have been good stewards of the taxpayers’ money and are doing well financially, which definitely makes my job easier.”