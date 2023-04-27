Tipp City Police reports

Police log

Crashes

• Ronald Ord, 63, of Tipp City, was cited with right of way when turning left following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday, April 22, 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and South County Road 25A.

Ord was travelling southbound on South County Road 25A and was in the left turn lane, the second unit involved, driven by Lisa Kinsman, 48, of Tipp City, was in the straight curb lane of South County Road 25A heading north. The Third unit, James Shaw, 62, of Tipp City, was in the straight, west bound curb lane on West Main Street. The driver of the fourth unit, Madeline Meyers, 28, of Sparta, Tenn., was in the left turn lane on West Main Street, facing west. Ord failed to yield while turning left and struck Kinsman and then Shaw. Ord’s collision with Kinsman caused Kinsman to strike Meyers. Three vehicles were towed; Ord’s vehicle was towed by Randy’s Towing, Kinsman’s was towed by Saunders Towing & Recovery and Shaw’s vehicle was towed by Jim’s Towing.

Maddison Peck, 21, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, April 22, at 4:48 p.m. in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

Peck was travelling on South County Road 25A when she rear-ended a vehicle driven by Karolyn Stipek, 54, of Dayton, who was stopped waiting on the vehicle in front of her to turn.

Randie Hammond, 30, of West Milton, was cited with right of way when turning left following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, April 21, at 8:55 a.m. in the unit block of Weller Drive.

Hammond was attempting to turn left onto Weller Drive from Wendy’s when he failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Anthony Katros, 53, of Springfield near the driver’s side rear wheel.

Kegan Farris, 17, of Tipp City, was cited with right of way at an intersection following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, April 20, at 12:45 p.m. in the area of South County Road 25A and Michaels Road.

Arianna Greaves, 17, of Medway, was travelling south on South County Road 25A. Farris was stopped at Michaels Road before pulling into the path of Greaves and striking her vehicle in the side.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel