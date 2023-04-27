Piqua Police reports

Police log

April 25

-8:03 p.m.: domestic violence. Michael Foster, 53, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

-7:19 p.m.: theft. Jessica Clonce, 25, of Piqua, was charged with drug paraphernalia.

-3:01 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses – habitually disobedient following a report of a disturbance.

April 24

-11:14 p.m.: violate protection order. Jennifer McIntire, 40, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-2:56 p.m.: pandering sexually oriented matter. Marchand Hess, 51, of Piqua, was charged with 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor – create/produce material.

Crashes

– A female juvenile offender, 16, was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license following a crash into a parked and unoccupied vehicle at 1:16 p.m. on April 22.

The juvenile was attempting to turn west on West Water Street from North College Street. After turning, the juvenile lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the parked vehicle owned by Clarence York.

A male juvenile, 14, was also in the juvenile’s vehicle.

– Peggy Gallagher, 60, of Piqua, was cited for right-of-way turning left after striking another vehicle in the 1400 block of South Street at 11:23 a.m. on April 21.

Gallagher attempted to pull out of a parking lot turning west on South Street. The other vehicle, operated by Robert Orth, 33 of Piqua, was traveling west on South Street. Gallagher struck the driver’s side of the other vehicle.

– Pamala Gambill, 65, of Sidney, was traveling north on Troy-Sidney Road when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle from the west and was struck. The crash occurrred at 5:28 p.m. on April 20.

– Valery Kratovil, 36, of Piqua, was cited for rules for turns at intersection following a crash on Looney Road at 6:36 p.m. on April 19.

Kratovil was attempting to make a turn from East Ash Street onto Looney Road when the vehicle struck another in left front wheel area.

The other vehicle, owned by Dorla Curtis, 66, of Piqua, was stopped on Looney Road. Curtis’ vehicle was towed by Bushnell’s Towing.

– Joshua Morrison, 37, of Piqua, was cited for right-of-way at intersections after stricking the side of a vehicle while attempting to turn at 4:39 p.m. on April 17.

Morrison was attempting to make a left turn onto West Greene Street from Walnut Street while the other vehicle was traveling through West Greene Street, which had the right-of-way through the intersection.

Morrison failed to yield to the other vehicle.

The other vehicle is owned by Holly Francis, 43, of Piqua. A minor child was also in Francis’ vehicle.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.