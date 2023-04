Bradford High School’s 2023 prom court includes, in the front row, Parker Davidson, left to right, Brenden Baker, Landon Monnin, Ben Kitts and Dalten Skinner. The back row includes, Molly Clark, left to right, Sarah Beckstedt, Remi Harleman, Isabella Hamilton, Shay Swick and Cheyenne Buchanan. (Not pictured is Oakley Brubaker.) Bradford’ prom, a “Night in the City,” will be held Saturday, April 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silas in Versailles.

