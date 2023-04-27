Alzheimer’s Association May education programs

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting several free in-person and virtual education programs in May, touching on ways to keep the body and brain healthy, legal and financial plans to make after a diagnosis and more. The programs, being offered free to the community, are:

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, 10-11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, 336 S. Progress Drive in Xenia.

Effective Communication Strategies, noon – 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, on Zoom. Note: this program provides one Ohio Social Worker CEU.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6-7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Shawnee Estates Senior Living, 60 Paceline Cir. in Xenia.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 10-11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, 336 S. Progress Drive in Xenia.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at Beavercreek Library, 3618 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Legal and Financial Planning, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Cedarville Community Library, 20 S. Miller St. in Cedarville.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Winters-Bellbrook Community Library, 57 W. Franklin St. in Bellbrook

Managing Plans: Legal Concerns, 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Vienna Springs Health Campus, 2510 Vienna Parkway in Dayton

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Beavercreek Library, 3618 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek

Pre-registration is required. To register for one of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join virtual programs will be emailed following registration.

“A great variety of topics will be addressed during this month’s programs, whether you’re looking for prevention tips and early warning signs of dementia, or you and your family need advice on legal and financial planning following a diagnosis,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters. “We would love to see you at one or more of these programs to share how the Alzheimer’s Association can be there for your family.”

The Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body programs will cover research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and offer hands-on tools to help create a plan for healthy aging.

During the Effective Communication Strategies program, attendees will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help families connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Participants in the Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia programs will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; and current research and treatments available for some symptoms.

Join the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis and possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process.

During the Legal and Financial Planning and Managing Plans: Legal Concerns programs, participants will learn tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning.

Attendees at the Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors program will learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

There are 493,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.”

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.