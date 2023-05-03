Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-3:19 a.m.: disturbance. Police arrested an individual for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Third Street.

SATURDAY

-9:43 p.m.: suspicious. Police found a gate open at the Tipp City Police Department Range.

-7:44 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a theft not in progress in the 100 block of North First Street. The reporting party had arrived home and found their lawn mower gone from the front yard.

-7:47 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police found a vehicle driving on a maintenance path in Kyle Park.

-4:31 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of juveniles playing on the slides at the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center. After officers arrived in the area, they were informed by a walker there were workers inside the pool area.

-10:29 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a male caught stealing and trespassed him from the property in the unit block of Weller Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:18 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police cited an intoxicated male for disorderly public intoxication in the 100 block of New Street.

-8:14 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police received a report of a female upset and yelling about no toilet paper in the bathroom at a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street. The female left prior to the officer’s arrival.

-5:17 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Curry Branch Drive.

-4:26 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Third Street and East Elm Street. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.

-10:59 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of a theft of a camera system from a business in the unit block of Weller Drive.

-12:30 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to two intoxicated males involved in a conflict at a business in the 100 block of East Main Street.

THURSDAY

-5:15 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police received a report of an intoxicated female walking in the road in the 1000 block of West Main Street. The female attempted to run from officers when approached. She fought officers when attempting to detain her. She was transported to Kettering Troy by Tipp City EMS for evaluation and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

-2:14 p.m.: DUI. Police received a report of a dark colored Chevrolet Impala at a business in the 100 block of South Garber Drive that was possibly driven by an intoxicated male with open containers in the vehicle. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of officers.

-8:41 a.m.: child abuse or neglect. Police received a report of a child “locked” in a red/orange vehicle, possibly a van, in the 500 block of North Hyatt Street by a school zone with no one else in the vehicle. Officers arrived shortly after dispatch and did not locate the vehicle in the area.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel