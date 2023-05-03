Police Memorial Week proclaimed May 9-20

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners proclaimed May 9 through May 20 as Police Memorial Week throughout Miami County during their meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners “publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in our community and in communities across the nation,” as stated in the resolution.

On Wednesday, May 3 at noon, the commissioners will honor the week by attending the 2023 Police Memorial Service at the Courthouse Plaza.

Also at the May 2 meeting, the commissioners approved the LPA Federal ODOT-Let Project agreement involving the County Road 25A resurfacing project which according to Paul Huelskamp Miami County Engineer, will be done in 2028. The county will be required to fund a portion of the project and according to Huelskamp, the local portion is $500,000. The project will run from the Troy corporation limit to Piqua’s corporation limit.

Then, the Miami County Common Pleas Court and the Miami County Municipal Court were both approved to submit the 2024-2025 Community Corrections Act Grant requesting an amount of $522,000 and $537,336, respectively. The grants are for two years.

The Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department was approved to purchase one 2022 Ford F-250 for a total cost of $63,348, which according to Assistant Sanitary Engineer Josh Lococo is $14,000 less than other quotes.

Commissioners also approved the installation of trench drain at the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Garage. The scope of work includes the removal of the current trench drain, installation of new trench drains, and concrete work around the new drains. The cost of the project shall not exceed $41,660.