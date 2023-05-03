Huber Heights income tax levy failed

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

HUBER HEIGHTS – Residents of Huber Heights voted to discontinue an existing levy when they went to the polls on May 2 for the primary election.

The unofficial results are in. In Miami County, this issue had 150 voters come to the polls with 97 votes or 64.67% of voters for the income tax which left 53 or 35.33% of voters against the income tax. The official results will be certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on May 15.

In Montgomery County, the issue had a total of 2,968 voters come to the polls with 1,448 votes or 48.79% for the income tax. 1,520 voters were against the income tax or 51.21%. These are unofficial results which will be certified at a later date.

The continuation of the .25% levy would have allowed the city of Huber Heights to fund their emergency services. In a presentation held during the March 8 town hall, it was stated that “the city can only spend this money on fire, police, and EMS. The money that is generated from this tax is exclusively earmarked to fund Huber Heights fire police, and EMS.”