Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7:55 a.m.: criminal damage. The reporting party, a teacher, had his property toilet papered, in the 300 block of South Third Street, and had pictures taken of him while he was asleep inside his home which were later shared by students.

WEDNESDAY

-10:06 p.m.: suspicious priority. Police received a report from the 600 block of North Hyatt Street of three subjects in masks banging on the resident’s door. The subjects left the area before police arrival.

-11:40 a.m.: criminal damage. A vehicle in the 600 block of North Hyatt Street was kicked, dented and scratched overnight.

-9:52 a.m.: suspicious. Police received a report advising that someone placed a stuffed animal on the reporting party’s front porch in the 700 block of Rosedale Drive.

-4:03 a.m.: trespassing complaint. Police received a report of a male subject loitering at a closed business in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

-4:02 a.m.: trespassing complaint. Police trespassed a male subject who was shadow boxing in front of a closed business in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A. The male was previously trespassed from another nearby business for the same thing.

-3:32 a.m.: trespassing complaint. Police trespassed a male subject shadow boxing in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

TUESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: drug offense. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A for no head lights. The diver was driving under suspension. Officers located meth and drug paraphernalia. The drugs were sent to the lab for testing.

-7:10 p.m.: trespassing complaint. Police trespassed a homeless man from a business in the 1000 block of Donn Davis Way.

-12:35 p.m.: domestic disturbance. Police responded to a domestic argument between a husband, wife and step-daughter in the 1000 block of York Meadows Drive. The husband was charged with two counts of domestic violence and incarcerated without further issues.

MONDAY

-8:11 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a verbal argument between brothers in the unit block of Weller Drive. One let the other out of the vehicle and left with the reporting party’s tools and would not return them. The reporting party will inform officers if tools are returned. Investigation pending.

-6:12 p.m.: illegal burning. Police responded to a report of a family having a fire by the river in the 700 block of East Main Street. No one was located.

SUNDAY

-4:08 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 500 block of West Walnut Street.

-1:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Police received a report from the unit block of South Hyatt Street of a suspicious male giving the reporting party a package to deliver to the post office.

-10:14 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash in the 6000 block of South County Road 25A.

SATURDAY

-9:52 p.m.: suspicious person. Police received a report of a male staggering in the middle of the street in the 700 block of Rosedale Drive.

-5 p.m.: child abuse or neglect. Police received a report from the 500 block of South First Street of a reporting party attempting to contact Children Services about a concern they had regarding the living arrangements for a child. The suspect was not seem harming the child but the reporting party said they saw signs that made them believe something may be happening. The suspect lives outside of the city.

FRIDAY

-11:38 p.m.: suspicious person. Police received a report of a suspicious subject in the Tipp City Park. It was a group of young adults in the park after it closed.

-12:09 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injury in the 1000 block of Harmony Drive.

-11:57 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injury in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Crashes

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 14, at 4:08 p.m. in the area of Walnut Street and Bellview Court.

An unknown driver backed out of a parking spot and struck a vehicle owned by Madison Fraley, of Tipp City, which was parked on the street.

Sandra Slezak, 89, of Tipp City, was cited with right of way at intersections following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, May 12, at 11:57 a.m. at the area of Main and Hyatt Streets.

Slezak was was turning North onto North Hyatt Street from Main Street while the second vehicle, driven by Donald Miller, 59, of Springfield, was travelling west on Main Street. Miller saw Slezak start to turn in front of them and made an evasive maneuver in attempt to avoid Slezak striking him.

Chelsey Mosier, 29, of Tipp City, was cited for travelling left of center following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, May 8, at 4:36 p.m. in the area of Fifth and German Streets.

Mosier was travelling north on South Fifth Street while a second vehicle, driven by Kate Sutton, 38, of Tipp City, was travelling south on South Fifth Street. Mosier was not far enough to the right on the roadway for both vehicles to travel in opposite directions.

Mosier’s vehicle was towed by Randy’s Towing and Recovery. Sutton’s vehicle was towed by Saunders Towing and Recovery.

Isabelle Hartman, 24, of Tipp City, was cited with rules for turns at intersections following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, May 8, at 2:31 p.m. in the 500 block of South Third Street.

Hartman was travelling north on South Third Street and in attempting to make a right turn into an alley, struck Jerid Thompson’s, 34, of West Milton, vehicle on the driver’s side front end.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel