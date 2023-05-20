Troy boys fourth at D-I district track; Tippecanoe sixth, Piqua seventh

TROY — The Troy boys track and field team finished fourth at the D-I district track and field meet Friday night.

Tippecanoe was sixth and Piqua was seventh.

The top four finishers in each advance on to this week’s regional meet Wednesday and Friday at Wayne High School.

Troy was led by Gavin Hutchinson winning the 400, 50.2.

Taking second were Devin Strobel, who broke a school record in the discus with a throw of 172-5 and the 1,600 Relay (Hutchinson, Luke Harnish, Braeden Verceles, Willie Ritchey), 3:28.40.

Finishing third were Braeden Verceles, 110 Hurdles, 15.60; Ethan Martin, pole vault, 14-0 and Strobel, shot put, 47-4 1-2.

Taking fourth were Antonio Gonzalez, 110 hurdles, 15.78 and Kyle Knorpp, shot put, 45-10 1-2.

For Tippecanoe, winning were Stanley Clyne, long jump, 21-9 1-2; Kalib Tolle, 1,600, 4:25.97 and Landon Kimmel, 3,200, 9:37.98.

Finishing second was the 3,200 relay (Tolle, Kimmel, Will Hept, Mason Kinninger), 8:22.07.

Taking third were the 800 relay (Landon Luginbuhl, Christian Couch, Ethan Couch, Clyne), 1:30.36 and finishing fourth was Oliver Murray, pole vault, 13-6.

For Piqua, winning was the 1,600 relay (RayShawn Garrett, Sam Smith, Roman Medley, Ryan Brown), 3:28.20.

Finishing third was Noah Burgh, 3,200, 10:02.02 and taking fourth were Colten Beougher, long jump, 20-9 1-2; Noah Burgh, 1,600, 4:27.95; the 400 relay ; the 800 relay (Ky Warner, Medley, Quintin Bachman, Colten Beougher), 1:35.48; the 800 relay (Garrett Brown, Sam Schmiesing, Warner, Bryson Roberts), 43.12 and the 3,200 relay (Burgh, Smith, Brycen Angle, Ty Pettus), 8:31.95.