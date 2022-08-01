Tipp City Police reports

July 27

-1:59 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of West Main Street. No occupants were found in the vehicle, which was missing its passenger side front tire.

-3:33 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Two juvenile males were reported loitering in the 0 block of North Hyatt Street and were cited for curfew violations and released to their respective guardians.

-12:43 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Garber Drive.

July 26

-12:24 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Sycamore Woods Drive.

-2:07 a.m.: non-injury crash. A Tipp City Police cruiser was struck while an officer was doing traffic control for Ohio State Highway Patrol following an injury accident between two semi trucks that caught fire. No injuries were reported in the crash.

-8:25 a.m.: suspicious persons. Two males were reported to be sleeping in the 0 block of Parkwood Drive after hours and were advised of the rules about sleeping in the park.

-12:02 p.m.: recovered stolen property. An abandoned trailer left on the road was recovered and later found to be stolen out of Dayton.

-2:27 p.m.: fight. Officers responded to a fight occurring in the 100 block of East Main Street.

-3:56 p.m.: hit-skip crash. A hit-skip crash was reported in the 800 block of Heartwood Court.

-11:13 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of South 2nd Street.

July 25

-5:30 p.m.: suspicious person. A homeless male was reported sleeping under a tree in the 600 block of East Kessler-Cowlesville Road. Police asked him to get off city property and the male left on foot.

-5:59 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 3800 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road.

-6:11 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of South Garber Drive.

July 24

-1:06 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South 1st Street.

-3:06 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of South County Road 25A.

-12:05 p.m.: burglar alarm. Police responded to an alarm in the 5600 block of South County Road 25A.

-11:34 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 0 block of Parkwood Drive.

July 23

-4:54 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 1900 block of Donn Davis Way.

-5:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to reports of a theft of a motor vehicle occurring in the 100 block of South Garber Drive.

July 22

-12:06 a.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to reports of criminal damage in the 700 block of Oak Lea Drive. Suspects were identified and responded to clean up the mess.

-11:23 a.m.: non-injury crash. A crash with no injuries occurred in the intersection of West Main Street and North Garber Drive.

-1:29 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the intersection of Hampton Street and Brookmere Avenue.

-4:44 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of South Tippecanoe Drive.

-7:11 p.m.: sex offense. A sex offense was reported in the 0 block of Bellview Court.

-10:23 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street.

July 21

-2:12 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Cowlesville Road and found no occupants in the vehicle.

-4:14 p.m.: menacing. Police responded to reports of a past incident in the 4200 block of South County Road 25A.

-4:32 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Garber Drive.

July 20

-2:22 p.m.: burglar alarm. Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of West Walnut Street.

-9:40 p.m.: private property crash. A crash was reported in the 0 block of Weller Drive.

-10:26 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Smith Street.

-11:02 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

July 19

-3:28 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 0 block of Weller Drive.

-11:20 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 6400 block of South County Road 25A.

July 18

-12:30 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South 1st Street.

-12:36 a.m.: suspicious person. Police responded to a person sleeping in their vehicle in the 500 block of South 1st Street.

-8:30 a.m.: non-injury crash. A driver was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash occurred in the 700 block of Comanche Lane. No one was injured in the crash.

-9:25 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

-1:37 p.m.: non-injury crash. A crash occurred in the intersection of East Main Street and North 1st Street. No injuries were reported.

-2:31 p.m.: private property crash. A crash was reported in the 4200 block of South County Road 25A.

-4:09 p.m.: burglar alarm. Police responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Burnside Drive.