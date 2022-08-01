Tippecanoe HS student wins big at International Geography Championships

TIPP CITY — A Tippecanoe High School student recently took home several medals, among other achievements, at the 2nd International Geography Championships, held in Burlington, Vermont and Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The International Geography Championships is a competition organized by International Academic Competitions which is designed to bring the top geography students from around the world together for an unforgettable eight days full of various geography-themed competitions, sightseeing opportunities, and a chance to meet other students who love studying geography from around the world. The competition was held July 2 through 10 and approximately 135 students from around the world competed in the championships.

Sadhil Mehta, a sophomore at Tippecanoe High School, competed in several buzzer-based and written competitions in the JV/Varsity/Collegiate division.

Among the awards handed out, Mehta took home a gold medal for placing first in Scramble; a gold metal for placing first in the Vermont Geography Exam; a bonze medal for placing third in the Geocache Treasure Hunt; placed fourth out of 19 participants in the Human Geography Exam; placed fourth out of 21 participants in the Montreal Geography Competition; placed fifth out of 19 participants in Knockout; placed fifth out of 22 participants in the North Macedonia Country Exam; and represented Ohio as a quaterfinalist in the International Geography Bowl, in which 14 teams competed.

Mehta is the son of Janesh and Garima Mehta, of Tipp City.