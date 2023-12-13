Tipp City Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-1:25 a.m.: burglar alarm. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Shell on West Main Street.
SUNDAY
-3:57 p.m.: shoplifting. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting gift cards from the CVS on Main Street.
SATURDAY
-7:57 p.m.: suicidal threats. Officers responded to an individual making suicidal threats on North Fifth Street.
FRIDAY
-3:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Bud Polley Floor Center on Main Street.
-6:06 p.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a crash at Tippecanoe High School.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.