Tipp City Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-1:25 a.m.: burglar alarm. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Shell on West Main Street.

SUNDAY

-3:57 p.m.: shoplifting. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting gift cards from the CVS on Main Street.

SATURDAY

-7:57 p.m.: suicidal threats. Officers responded to an individual making suicidal threats on North Fifth Street.

FRIDAY

-3:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Bud Polley Floor Center on Main Street.

-6:06 p.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a crash at Tippecanoe High School.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.