Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

Miami East’s Ty Rohrer gets off a shot against Lehman Catholic Tuesday night at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary makes a move to the basket against Miami East’s Jacob Roeth Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Jacob Roeth gets off a shot against Lehman Catholic’s Shane Frantz Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Da’Ron Pride shoots over Miami East’s Devon Abshire Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kamden Wolfe makes a pass against Lehman Catholic’s Shane Frantz Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

GREENVILLE — The Troy boys basketball cruised to a 65-39 win at Greenville Tuesday in MVL action.

Troy, 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the MVL, will host Vandalia-Butler Friday night.

Troy led 19-13, 36-21 and 50-25 at the quarter breaks.

Kellen Miller led the Trojans with 13 points.

Brady O’Leary and Bryce Haught both scored 12 points.

Evan Kaiser netted eight points, Hudson Furlong and Isaac Burns both scored six points and Nathan McDowell added five points.

W. Carrollton 43,

Piqua 34

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua boys basketball team couldn’t hold a halftime lead Tuesday night at West Carrollton.

Piqua, 1-3 overall and 1-3 in the MVL, will host Fairborn Friday night.

Piqua trailed 12-9 after one quarter, but took a 16-15 halftime lead.

West Carrollton took a 35-27 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Drake Owen scored eight points and Tate Kuhlman added seven points.

Jay Hancock had six points, Isaiah Martin had seven rebounds and three steals, Mickey Anderson had six rebounds and Jace Weber pulled down five rebounds.

Tippecanoe 79,

Xenia 43

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team got a home win in MVL action Tuesday night.

The Red Devils, 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the MVL, will play at Stebbins Friday night.

Tipp led 24-13, 40-20 and 59-30 at the quarter breaks.

Jackson Smith led Tipp with 19 points and seven rebounds, while C.J. Bailey had 15 points and five assists.

Preston Zumwalt scored 13 points, Caden Turner had eight points and five assists and Maddox Sivon had eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Jackson Davis scored seven points and A.J. Jergens added five points.

Troy Christian 58,

Milton-Union 41

WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian boys basketball team rallied from a first quarter deficit for a TRC win Tuesday night.

Troy Christian 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, will host Riverside Friday.

Milton-Union, 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the TRC, will host Miami East Friday.

Milton led 10-7 after one quarter, but the Eagles took a 23-17 halftime lead and increased it to 42-29 after three quarters.

Frank Rupnik and Parker Penrod scored 18 points each for Troy Christian and Riston Taylor scored 14 points.

Wyatt Kimmel led 13 points and three steals and Jacob Grube scored seven points.

Titus Copp had seven points and seven assists, Zach Lovin scored six points and Tyler Combs added five points.

Miami East 48,

Lehman 38

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team recovered from a slow start Tuesday night to get a TRC win at home.

The Vikings, 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will play at Milton-Union Friday night.

Lehman Catholic, 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will host Bethel Friday night.

Lehman took an early 7-2 lead with a 3-pointer by Turner Lachey and baskets by CJ Olding and Da’Ron Pride.

But, Ty Rorher sparked a 15-2 Miami East run with 10 points in the first quarter.

The Vikings led 14-9, 24-15 and 38-22 at the quarter breaks,

Jacob Roeth led the Vikings with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assissts and three steals and Rohrer added 17 points, five assists and three steals.

Donovan O’Leary had 11 points and eight rebounds for Lehman.

Lachey scored 11 points and Shane Frantz had eight rebounds.

Bethel 53,

Covington 46

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team rallied in the second half for a TRC win at home Tuesday night.

The Bees, 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, travel to Lehman Catholic Friday night.

Covington, 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the TRC, will host Northridge Friday night.

Covington had led 12-7 after one quarter and 20-19 at halftime.

Bethel took a 35-30 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

