Commissioners OK 2024 county recycling contract

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department to sign a contract with R.T. Industries Inc., of Troy, for 2024 recycling collection during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Commissioner Greg Simmons commended the bond between R.T. Industries and the county.

“It’s been a good working relationship for the last 10 or 11 years,” Simmons said.

The contract will provide workers for collecting glass and recycling containers at Miami County businesses for 2024 at a rate of $15.75 per hour per worker and $18.75 per hour for supervisor, with the total cost not to exceed $20,000.

Additionally, R.T. Industries will collect recyclables at events and festivals within Miami County at a cost not to exceed $5,000. The Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department provided the cost of labor and setup. A tentative schedule for 2024 was also provided, which included any travel and minimum or daily fees if applicable.

The commissioners also authorized the Sanitary Engineering Department to sign a contract with the Lamar Company of Dayton for Billboard advertising space to display the sixth annual Billboard Art Contest winner. The billboards will be displayed in Troy on County Road 25A and west of Piqua on U.S. Route 36. The total cost of the project will be $2,000.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following agenda items:

• To set a bid date and open bids for the Washington Road Resurfacing Project, as requested by the county engineer, to be established as Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 1:35 p.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room of the Miami County Safety Building.

• A 2023 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant fund proposal for $10,000 for security and technology upgrades for the Miami Board of Elections. The board of Miami County Commissioners acknowledged the grant application submission by the Board of Elections on Nov. 2, 2023.

• A quote from SHI from Somerset, New Jersey, authorizing the purchase of four HP Pro G9 Computers and associated software for the Miami County Board of Elections for $2,901.48.

• A purchase of an air conditioning unit from Waibel Energy Systems, of Vandalia, for the Communication Center for $4,188. The current unit is over a decade old and needs immediate replacement.

• A memorandum agreement with CASA/GAL of Miami County Inc. of Troy, as requested by the juvenile court, will provide volunteers to serve as court-appointed special advocates and guardians for a child for whom the juvenile court is considering placement. The cost shall not exceed $92,000 for 2024 and $100,000 for 2025.

• A subgrant agreement with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on behalf of the Miami County Family and Children First Council (FCFC). The purpose of this agreement is to administer the Ohio Family and Children First Cabinet Council (OFCF) and the FCFC activities at the local level. This subgrant agreement is effective from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025.

• To appoint Michael Clarey, Miami County Commissioners’ Chief Administrative Officer, to the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau Board of Directors to serve for a three-year term effective from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026.

• To acknowledge receipt and review of the County Prosecutor’s and County Treasurer’s 2023 Delinquent Real Estate and Assessment Collection (DRETAC) fund reports.

• To amend a resolution from Sept. 5, 2023, as requested by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, to reflect that purchasing a Soter RS full body security scanning system.

• To acknowledge the Miami County Sheriff’s monthly expense account for the period ending on Nov. 30, 2023.

• A receipt of the auditor’s summary revenue reports and summary expenditure reports for the month of November 2023.

• An expedited type one annexation petition, filed on behalf of petitioner Donald L. Stine of 260. South Garber Drive in Tipp City for annexing 9.415 acres in Monroe Township to Tipp City. The Monroe Township Board of Trustees, Miami County, Tipp City, and Stine entered into the annexation agreement on Nov. 20, 2023.

• To sign an addendum to the bed space contract with Auglaize and Shelby Counties on behalf of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center for 2024. Costs shall not exceed $100 per contracted bed.

• The commissioners provided their signatures for certification of local official of PHA plans consistent with the consolidated plan or state consolidated plan for a document from the Department of Development, Ohio Public Works Commission Disbursement Request form, and Camp Troy Pump Station Upgrades Project.

The commissioners announced they will attend Miami County Township Association’s Annual Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.