Troy native named Intercollegiate Broadcasting Systems Awards finalist

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College students, including Aubrey Gulick, of Troy, were selected as Intercollegiate Broadcasting Systems Awards finalists in eight different categories.

First-place winners will be announced on March 2 in New York City.

The following Hillsdale College students were selected as finalists in the following categories, ranking in the top 5% of submissions:

• Best Specialty Show (Non-music): “Wall Street Weekly” – George Accola (’25) and Patrick Scott (’26);

• Best Radio Drama: “Welcome to Our Village, Please Invade Carefully” – Therese Boudreaux (’24);

• Best Documentary: “PFAs: Forever Chemicals” – Therese Boudreaux (’24);

• Best Sports Play-By-Play (Women’s Basketball): “Hillsdale vs. Walsh, 02/09/2023” – Julius Graber (’23) and Evan Mick (’26);

• Best Sports Update: “WRFH Sports with Hana Connelly” – Hana Connelly (’26);

• Best News Feature Story: “The Cherry Blossoms of D.C.” – Aubrey Gulick (’23);

• Best Public Service Announcement: “Hillsdale Humane Society” – Lauren Smith (’25);

• Best Station ID: “WRFH Fresh ID” – Lauren Smith (’25).

“To be nominated for the IBS awards is a great honor and testament to the quality of the content produced by our students,” said Scot Bertram, general manager of WRFH/Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM, in a press release. “I am proud of their continued hard work.”

WRFH is the student-run radio station of Hillsdale College. Since its founding in 2016, Hillsdale students have created thousands of hours of content and developed hundreds of episodes of radio shows focusing on a wide variety of topics. Over the years, WRFH students and programming have earned high honors, including 25 finalists and 16 winners of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Student Broadcast Awards and 48 finalists and 7 winners of the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards.

Hillsdale College is an independent, nonsectarian, Christian liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 6.4 million. For more information, visit www.hillsdale.edu.