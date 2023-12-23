Tipp City Police reports

Police log
THURSDAY 12/21
-7:17 a.m.: traffic crash/driving under the influence DUI. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Kyle Park and arrested the driver for operating a vehicle while impaired.
WEDNESDAY 12/20
-7:28 p.m.: non-injury traffic crash. Officers responded after a car in neutral rolled into a neighbor’s vehicle on North Tippecanoe Drive.
-5:18 p.m.: non-injury traffic crash. Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash on West Main Street.
TUESDAY 12/19
-6:17 p.m.: traffic crash/operating a vehicle while impaired OVI. Officers responded to a hit-and-skip crash on Interstate 75 and Exit 68 Southbound. The driver was located and arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.
SUNDAY 12/17
-11:24 a.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash on Weller Drive and Main Street.
SATURDAY 12/16
-7:06 p.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Frisch’s Big Boy on Weller Drive.
-2:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at United Methodist Church on Main Street.
FRIDAY 12/15
-6:06 p.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Harrison’s Restaurant on Main Street.
-7:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of motor vehicle theft on Macintosh Court.
THURSDAY 12/14
-1:56 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at Buckeye Court.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.