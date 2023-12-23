Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY 12/21

-7:17 a.m.: traffic crash/driving under the influence DUI. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Kyle Park and arrested the driver for operating a vehicle while impaired.

WEDNESDAY 12/20

-7:28 p.m.: non-injury traffic crash. Officers responded after a car in neutral rolled into a neighbor’s vehicle on North Tippecanoe Drive.

-5:18 p.m.: non-injury traffic crash. Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash on West Main Street.

TUESDAY 12/19

-6:17 p.m.: traffic crash/operating a vehicle while impaired OVI. Officers responded to a hit-and-skip crash on Interstate 75 and Exit 68 Southbound. The driver was located and arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

SUNDAY 12/17

-11:24 a.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash on Weller Drive and Main Street.

SATURDAY 12/16

-7:06 p.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Frisch’s Big Boy on Weller Drive.

-2:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at United Methodist Church on Main Street.

FRIDAY 12/15

-6:06 p.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Harrison’s Restaurant on Main Street.

-7:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of motor vehicle theft on Macintosh Court.

THURSDAY 12/14

-1:56 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at Buckeye Court.

