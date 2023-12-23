Wrestling Roundup

FINDLAY — Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan was crowned the 130-pound champion at the Fight at Findlay girls wrestling invitational.

She opened with a pin of Karliegh Kitchen of Montpelier in 58 seconds and followed it with a 10-1 major decision over P.J. Broadus of Lebanon.

She advanced to the semifinals with a 10-1 major decision over Evanie Shank of Napoleon.

Hanrahan then finished the tournament in style with two more pins.

In the semifinals, she pinned Abigail Mozden of Alliance in 2:38 and in the title match she pinned Bailey Emery of Canon-McMillan in 1:32.