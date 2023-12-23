To our readers

Letters to the editor policy

This publication does not publish anonymous letters to the editor. Letters must include name, address and phone number of the writer and the writer will be contacted for verification. Please note, your submission may be edited for a variety of reasons, including grammar or spelling prior to being published in print or online. Letters may be edited and shortened for space. Letters should be no more than 400 words and should refer to a current issue or article that has appeared in print or online. Letters may be refused from the same author within 30 days of previous publication. Letters can be sent to [email protected].