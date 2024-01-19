Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7:23 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Tippecanoe High School on Kessler Cowlesville Road.

WEDNESDAY

-9:52 p.m.: traffic offense/driving under a suspended license (DUS). Officers pulled over a vehicle on Exit 68 of the I75 on-ramp. The driver was cited for (DUS) and expired registration, and the vehicle was towed.

TUESDAY

-2:41 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Woodlawn Drive and Kessler Cowlesville Road. No injuries were reported.

SUNDAY

-12:08 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint of telephone harassment on South Third Street.

-10:34 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash on Tippecanoe Drive.

-10:10 a.m.: crash. Officers responded when a vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole on North Hyatt Street. The driver was not injured.

-12:23 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at the corner of Hyatt Street and Main Street. Both parties involved in the crash declined to file a report.

SATURDAY

-2:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of possible shoplifting at the Menards on Weller Drive.

-1:32 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage on South First Street.

FRIDAY

-3:25 p.m.: telephone harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment but could not trace the callback number.

Compiled by Eamon Baird