Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-8:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Henley Road.

-3:57 p.m. criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1400 block of Wayne Street.

-3:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Wheeler Street.

-2:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at ConAgra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

-2:34 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 900 block of Jasmine Lane.

-1:30 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

MONDAY

-11:22 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Gettysburg Drive.

-5:50 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.