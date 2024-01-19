Troy Police reports

Police log
TUESDAY
-8:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Henley Road.
-3:57 p.m. criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1400 block of Wayne Street.
-3:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Wheeler Street.
-2:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at ConAgra Foods on Dye Mill Road.
-2:34 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 900 block of Jasmine Lane.
-1:30 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.
MONDAY
-11:22 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Gettysburg Drive.
-5:50 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.