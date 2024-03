Police Log

WEDNESDAY

7:31 a.m.: reckless vehicle operation. Officers responded to a reckless vehicle on Hyatt Street and Main Street.

MONDAY

7:14 p.m.: drug offense. Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered felony drugs in a vehicle on West Main Street.

10:01 a.m.: crash. Officers filed a police report of a crash in the Tippecanoe High School parking lot on Friday, Feb. 23.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.