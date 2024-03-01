Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-3:04 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1400 block of Trade Square West.

-1:33 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on West Main Street.

-12:48 a.m.: possession of drug abuse instruments. Cameron L. Warner, 25, of Kettering, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

-9:50 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Cloverdale Drive.

-12:10 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report o f disorderly conduct in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.

-7:24 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-6:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-6:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

-3:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street. Thomas L. Hicks, 50, of Spring Creek Township, and Kelly M. Sales, 53, of Troy, were charged with theft.

-3:46 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue.

-2:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.