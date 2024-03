Police Log

SUNDAY

-10:08 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash on the 300 North block of Garber Drive.

SATURDAY

-8:44 p.m.: reckless vehicle operation. Officers responded to a reckless vehicle on the 69 South Exit of Interstate 75. The case was relayed to the Ohio State Patrol.

-9:48 a.m.: littering/dumping. Officers responded to a report of littering on the 700 block of Comanche Lane.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.