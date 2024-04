Police log

TUESDAY

7:28 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 700 block of Rosedale Drive.

-9:01 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at the 600 block of Primrose Lane.

-7:10 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Abbott Foods on 1 Abbott Parkway.

MONDAY

-2:27 p.m. crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Walnut Street and Hyatt Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.