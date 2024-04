Piqua High School has announced its 2024 prom court, which includes, in the back row, Jordan Bartee, Tommy Grise, Jackson Lyman, Simon Baker, Tahneal Johnson, Parker James, Carson Hawk, Brenden Kelly and in the front row: Keilah Thompson, Alyssa Hollopeter, Gracie Lapointe, Ja’Tayla Jones, Sherry Sprowl, Emma Pierron and Emma Kidder, Ellah Rojas.

The 2024 prom king and queen will be crowned on Saturday, May 4, at the dance at the Learning Center on R.M. Davis Parkway in Piqua.

Courtesy photo | Piqua City Schools