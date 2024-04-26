Ohio Watercolor Society exhibition at Piqua Public Library

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA – In collaboration with the Ohio Watercolor Society, the Piqua Public Library presents the Ohio Watercolor Society Annual Travel Exhibition.

Watercolor Ohio is an annual juried exhibition that travels through Ohio to be on display in various locations.

The Ohio Watercolor Society Annual Travel Exhibition consists of 33 watercolor paintings done by artists from all over Ohio. The Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St., is the final exhibit for Watercolor Ohio 2023.

The 33 pieces of artwork are on display throughout the three floors of the Piqua Public Library from now until May 10. Each of the pieces are labeled with the artist’s name and title of the artwork.

“We love to participate in the Ohio Watercolor Society’s yearly exhibition,” said the Piqua Public Library’s PR, Marketing and Programming Coordinator Lanee Bowles. “The artwork is beautiful and it’s a gorgeous, though temporary, addition to the library.”

There is also a sign-in sheet in the Horace Rollins Gallery on the second floor of the library for guests to sign if they wish when they come to see the artwork. The library has maps available for patrons at the first floor Circulation desk and the second floor Information and Reference desk that will lead patrons to each piece from the Ohio Watercolor Society Annual Travel Exhibition.

Also in May, the library has two more Perfect Paws events and a financial seminar.

The Perfect Paws events are on May 7 and 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Louis Room on the first floor of the library.

Registration is required to attend both Perfect Paws. Patrons can register online at www.piqualibrary.org.

May 13, the library is hosting a financial literacy seminar. An area finance professional is coming to the library to share information on managing debt. The program is in the Louis Room on the first floor from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Perfect Paws or Financial Literacy events, contact the library at 937-773-6753 or visit their website at www.piqualibrary.org.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.