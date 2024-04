TIPP CITY — Construction is set to begin on East Main Street in Tipp City on Tuesday, April 30, and should cause minimal impact on traffic.

According to the city of Tipp City, the waterline replacement work that is expected to last for six weeks beginning Tuesday, will take place on the shoulder of the road East Main Street/state Route 571 between 407-413 East Main Street. It should have a “very limited impact to traffic.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the the city at 937-667-6305.