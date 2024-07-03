Tipp City Public Library teams with Freegal

TIPP CITY — Anyone with a Tipp City Public Library card can now enjoy access to over 15 million songs from more than 200 genres, plus music videos and audio books from Freegal, a company committed to making music accessible to libraries around the globe. Content is available for patrons of all ages, from rock classics to hit songs of today.

Patrons can listen to trending songs, create their own playlists, or listen to dozens of already-created playlists ready to stream. In addition, they will have the opportunity to download up to three titles a week. The Freegal app is available on iOS and Android or may be used directly from your browser on any device, to make listening to favorite songs anywhere easy.

To sign up, visit https://tippcity.freegalmusic.com If patrons have additional questions or need help setting up Freegal, Guiding Ohio Online tech trainer, Peter, will be available at the library on Mondays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Tipp City Public Library would like to thank the Tipp City Foundation for the funding that has made Freegal available to the community.

The Tipp City Public Library is located at 11 E. Main St., and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.